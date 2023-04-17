The secret of success in bridge is keeping your eyes and brain working perfectly. However, almost everyone has a blind spot occasionally. If only we had those side mirror lights that tell us when there is a car in our blind spot.
In today’s deal from a world team championship, how should South plan the play in four spades after West leads a diamond?
North’s two-diamond cue-bid showed at least three-card spade support and game-invitational values or more. Probably you feel South overbid by jumping to four spades, but he did have good distribution, and at international match point scoring, any time you smell a game, bid that game!
At first glance, with two trump losers, it looks as though declarer must guess the clubs correctly. However, as East has both the ace and queen, does that mean the contract must fail? No, not if East has a singleton spade honor.
After winning the first trick with his diamond ace, South plays a heart to dummy’s ace and ruffs the diamond seven in his hand. He cashes the heart king and ruffs the heart jack in the dummy. With the red suits eliminated, declarer leads a trump from the dummy.
Here this play works beautifully. After winning with the ace, East is endplayed. Whether he leads a club or a diamond, South loses only one club trick.
That seems easy enough for an expert, but two top declarers failed to ruff dummy’s second diamond and went down. At another table, one clever West found an initial club lead, which defeated the contract.
