This is the sort of deal in which the bidding could take several routes. However, there is no doubt about the right line of play by South in a diamond contract after West leads a club. What should declarer do? Secondarily, what do you think of the auction, given that North’s double was Snapdragon, promising spade length and diamond tolerance, typically honor-doubleton?
North was too cautious. He had much better diamond support than partner was expecting, with two aces and a near-maximum pass. A jump to five diamonds would have been reasonable, and South probably would have boosted it to six. If North was thinking three no-trump because it was matchpoints, he might have cue-bid three hearts. South would have bid three no-trump, and they would have scored plus 660 — better than 620 in five diamonds, but not as good as 1370 for anyone who reached six diamonds and played it correctly. (At 16 Bridge Base Online tables, no one got to three no-trump or six diamonds!)
