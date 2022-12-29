The auction should have reached an easy three no-trump, not five clubs, after West’s thin opening bid. Whose fault was it?
South was to blame. He should have bid three no-trump at both of his first two turns. When he didn’t, North naturally assumed his partner really wanted to play in clubs, where he had four-card support and a potentially useful diamond singleton.
It is often true that if the trumps are breaking badly, you do better not to touch them too soon. Here, if South wins the spade lead, plays a club to his king and returns a club to the ace, he is in trouble. In fact, he is in such dire straits that he can no longer succeed.
The key to this contract is remembering the bidding. You should expect West to have all 12 of the missing points, so, even if West has led a singleton spade, East cannot get in to give him a ruff.
The right initial move is to run the diamond nine. West will win with the jack and, probably, return another spade. Cross to hand with a trump and lead the diamond king. West is likely to cover with the ace, and the dummy will ruff. (If West doesn’t cover, discard a heart from dummy and lead the diamond queen. If West still doesn’t cover, it is time to draw trumps.)
Now cash the club ace (noting West’s discard), play a trump to the 10, draw the last trump, take your two diamond winners and play off dummy’s spade winners, discarding the heart two. You concede a heart trick, but you have made your contract.
