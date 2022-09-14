bridge 9-15
Buy Now

There is hardly a deal that goes by without at least one finesse being attempted. In theory, each is 50-50; but anyone who has played in the casual-competitive(!) room at Bridge Base Online probably disagrees. At other times, from the bidding or play, a finesse will become 100% or 0%. Regardless, one should always try to avoid taking a finesse if at all possible.

In this deal, South was in four spades. West led his singleton heart, of course. East took two tricks in the suit and then gave his partner a ruff. West shifted to a low diamond. Declarer won with dummy’s ace, cashed the spade king and confidently played a club to his queen. However, West produced the king: down one. Was South unlucky or unskilled?

0
0
0
0
0