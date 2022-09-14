There is hardly a deal that goes by without at least one finesse being attempted. In theory, each is 50-50; but anyone who has played in the casual-competitive(!) room at Bridge Base Online probably disagrees. At other times, from the bidding or play, a finesse will become 100% or 0%. Regardless, one should always try to avoid taking a finesse if at all possible.
In this deal, South was in four spades. West led his singleton heart, of course. East took two tricks in the suit and then gave his partner a ruff. West shifted to a low diamond. Declarer won with dummy’s ace, cashed the spade king and confidently played a club to his queen. However, West produced the king: down one. Was South unlucky or unskilled?
In the auction, East opened light third in hand, more as a lead-director than anything else. North’s cue-bid showed three or more spades and a maximum pass. South bid what he thought he could make, but if he had rebid three clubs, North probably would have continued with three diamonds. Then, if South had bid three no-trump and North had passed, they would have reached a contract that fails only if West leads a low diamond.
You know the answer! At trick five, South should have played a trump to his hand and continued with the heart queen. Here, West could not have ruffed, so a club would have disappeared from the dummy. Then declarer could have played club ace, club ruff, diamond ruff and club ruff. That is seven tricks in, and South still has three trump winners in his hand.
