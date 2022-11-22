bridge 11-25
It is all well and good to have a well-oiled bidding system full of scientific gadgets that aid accuracy in the auction. However, occasionally science comes with a price — as in today’s deal.

In the olden days before minor-suit transfers, North would have invited game by raising one no-trump to two no-trump. Now, though, most duplicate players treat that as showing six or more diamonds. To invite game, they have to go via Stayman, even without a four-card major. This results in the defenders knowing more about the opener’s hand than would have been the case in the past.

