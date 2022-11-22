It is all well and good to have a well-oiled bidding system full of scientific gadgets that aid accuracy in the auction. However, occasionally science comes with a price — as in today’s deal.
In the olden days before minor-suit transfers, North would have invited game by raising one no-trump to two no-trump. Now, though, most duplicate players treat that as showing six or more diamonds. To invite game, they have to go via Stayman, even without a four-card major. This results in the defenders knowing more about the opener’s hand than would have been the case in the past.
There is also a secondary downside risk. In this deal, East took the opportunity to double two clubs to show good clubs. Now, when South ended in three no-trump, it was easy for West to lead the club 10. The defenders took the first seven tricks (five clubs and two spades) for down three. That was an 80% board.
At the six tables where East did not double two clubs, West, of course, led the spade six. South took at least the first nine tricks via one spade, four hearts and four diamonds. Three were even given an overtrick by imperfect discarding.
One West led the spade six even though partner had doubled two clubs. He requested anonymity!
Another West, whose partner had doubled two clubs, liked his spade holding sufficiently to double three no-trump. South got the message, but there was nowhere to hide. He bid four diamonds, which would have gone down three. However, North retreated to four spades, happily doubled by West for 1100 and a top.
