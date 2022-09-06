bridge 9-7
Today, we look at the other table on Board 46 of the Spingold Knockout Teams final in Providence, Rhode Island.

As we saw yesterday, the pair playing East-West for the Street team scored 600 for five diamonds just made. They might have been apprehensive because seven no-trump — the obvious contract! — was cold. However, perhaps their opponents would reach seven diamonds, which could be defeated by a spade lead. Declarer would have discarded three hearts on the high clubs, but when he took the heart finesse, South would have ruffed. Note also that seven clubs would fall to a heart lead.

