Shakespeare, in his play about Julius Caesar, used the line, “He shall not live; look, with a spot I damn him.”
However, one quality that marks a bridge expert ahead of a less-capable player is the way in which he keeps careful track of the spot cards. Today’s deal was declared by the late Richard Schwartz, a 13-time national champion.
South’s opening bid showed a balanced 20-22 points. North’s four-diamond response was a Texas transfer to four hearts.
West cashed his two top clubs, East playing first the two, then the nine. Reading the latter play as a suit-preference signal, West switched to the spade king.
There were 10 easy tricks available, but as this deal was from a pair event, it was important to try to make an overtrick.
Schwartz won with the spade ace and cashed the heart ace. “Please play the four, partner.”
Next, declarer cashed the diamond ace-king. Then he ruffed the diamond three with dummy’s heart jack to ensure East couldn’t overruff.
“Any heart but the two, please, partner.”
Schwartz won with his king and led the diamond four.
“Ruff with any heart but the two, partner.”
North had received the message. “Now may I play the heart two?” he asked.
“That’s the card I want,” replied Schwartz. He overtook the two with his three and cashed the diamond nine, on which he discarded dummy’s spade loser. The overtrick had been collected for an excellent score on the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.