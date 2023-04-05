4-6 bridge
Every neap tide or so, along comes a deal with a coral reef hidden just below the surface. If you spot it in time, you steer around it and reach the shore safely. If you don’t see it coming, though, you will be shipwrecked.

How are your navigational skills on today’s deal? Plan the play in three no-trump after West has led the spade jack.

