Every neap tide or so, along comes a deal with a coral reef hidden just below the surface. If you spot it in time, you steer around it and reach the shore safely. If you don’t see it coming, though, you will be shipwrecked.
How are your navigational skills on today’s deal? Plan the play in three no-trump after West has led the spade jack.
There are six top tricks: three spades, two diamonds and one club. As you can establish three more club tricks, it looks like smooth sailing in the sunshine.
How do you pilot your vessel through this club suit? You should lead low to the queen. Then you cash the ace. Unluckily, the king doesn’t appear. Undaunted, you give East his club trick.
Suddenly the wind picks up; giant waves approach your ship. Yes, the heart queen hits the deck. Your king is submerged by West’s ace, and they run you aground with three more heart tricks: down one.
If you wanted five club tricks, you played perfectly, but you didn’t. You needed only four. Also, because of the exposed position of your heart king, you should have strained to keep East off the lead.
The right tack is to lead the club jack from the dummy at trick two. If it loses to West’s king, your heart king is in the harbor, guarded from attack. Here, though, when East covers with the king, you win with the ace and note with pleasure West’s nine. You return to dummy with a spade and play a club to your seven. If it loses, you are still safe. Here, it wins, and you cruise triumphantly into port with an overtrick.
