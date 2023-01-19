Every now and then, you watch a deal played by experts, and you cannot believe what is happening. Today’s occurred during a Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championships. I will allow the performers to retain anonymity, but there are several instructive points in the deal.
Almost everyone would overcall one spade with that South hand. Why didn’t North make a takeout double on the first round? Also, when North overcalled two clubs vulnerable opposite a passed partner, as South I would have been thinking about three no-trump. Finally, I’m not sure I would have passed three no-trump as North. Partner is expecting a better hand for two bids like that. However, the play’s the thing.
West led the diamond three: 10, ace, two. The commentators were confidently predicting down three when East cashed the spade ace! After West discouraged, East switched back to the diamond four: queen, king. Down three after all!
There are two key points. Would East win trick one with the diamond ace if holding the ace and king? Possible, but unlikely, and if he had done so, he would have returned a low diamond at trick two. When instead the spade ace was cashed, it was clear East was trying to run one suit or the other. This is not a logical defense when holding the diamond ace and king. So it is correct to play low on the diamond return at trick three. Then the contract makes. Whichever major declarer tries for the ninth trick, it works.
What a comedy of errors — was Shakespeare a bridge player?
