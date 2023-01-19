bridge 1-20
Buy Now

Every now and then, you watch a deal played by experts, and you cannot believe what is happening. Today’s occurred during a Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championships. I will allow the performers to retain anonymity, but there are several instructive points in the deal.

Almost everyone would overcall one spade with that South hand. Why didn’t North make a takeout double on the first round? Also, when North overcalled two clubs vulnerable opposite a passed partner, as South I would have been thinking about three no-trump. Finally, I’m not sure I would have passed three no-trump as North. Partner is expecting a better hand for two bids like that. However, the play’s the thing.

0
0
0
0
0