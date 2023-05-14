bridge 5-15
A baseball executive pointed out that you cannot reach second base while keeping one foot on first base. In other words, you must occasionally take risks. But how often have you seen a runner thrown out trying to steal second, when only a moment later the batter gets a walk? One must balance profit and loss, gain and risk.

In a bridge deal, sometimes you must take risks; other times you should play as safely as possible. How would you handle today’s five-diamond contract? West leads the heart three. East wins with the ace and switches to the spade two.

