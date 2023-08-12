At Bridge Base Online, if you want a game with no time limits or masterpoints, go to the Casual Room. Each table usually contains two humans sitting North-South and two robots East-West.
My wife and I play there because the robots never complain. We can get a glass of wine, call in dinner, whatever.
However, the deals seem to be adjusted. For example, finesses feel as if they win less than 50% of the time. Probably, though, I remember the bad deals and forget the friendly ones.
On July 11, I decided that we would play East-West so that finesses would work! This week, I will show you the first six deals we played, each rotated to make South the declarer.
South had a good weak two-bid. I (West) had a clear-cut takeout double. (Two humans unwisely overcalled two no-trump.) North correctly raised to three hearts, bidding to the nine-trick level with nine combined trumps. East understandably passed. Then I cautiously passed — though in theory I was right because three hearts and four of either minor could be defeated.
Against three hearts, I led the club ace, and my partner signaled an odd number of clubs. I should have shifted to a low spade, but I selected a low diamond. Partner took two winners there and returned a club. Declarer ruffed, drew trumps and led the spade 10. I put up the ace and played another spade. South, believing I would defend like that only with the ace-queen, played low from the board and went down one. A close call, but only 33.3% for us because several Norths had passed over West’s double and sold out to three clubs, which made.
