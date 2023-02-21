bridge 2-22
Which is the worst contract in bridge? Most players will probably answer five no-trump. That contract maximizes the risk for the minimum of profit. You could have stopped in three or four no-trump to collect the same game bonus. However, my least favorite is any small slam that is on a finesse.

Slams are worth vast numbers of points. To have your empire resting on the position of one card always seems undesirable to me. Any losing slam is bad business. If you go down one, you have lost not only the 50 or 100 penalty points but also the available game bonus. It isn’t in the same league, of course, but the Challenger shuttle disaster was caused by the disintegration of a rubber ring weighing ounces.

