After half of the 60 boards in the final of the Spingold Knock Teams, the blue ribbon event of the Summer North American Championships in Providence, Rhode Island, the team captained by Pierre Zimmermann led Paul Street's team by 65 international match points to 38. This was Board 31.

At the other table, Gawrys (South) did not stretch to open two no-trump, so he and Klukowski stopped safely in three no-trump. After a heart lead, North took 11 tricks, losing two clubs.

