Carolyn Heilbrun, who wrote many mystery novels under the nom de plume Amanda Cross, pointed out that “the married are those who have taken the terrible risk of intimacy and, having taken it, know life without intimacy to be impossible.”
One of the arts of declarer play is recognizing the risk — or risks — to your contract. If Line A works except against Layout B, and Line C works against B but not against Layout D, usually you adopt the line that is mathematically superior.
In today’s deal, for example, South is in four hearts, and West starts the defense with his two top diamonds. What are A, B, C and D?
Over two hearts, South might have rebid two spades because a 4-4 spade fit would probably play a trick better than a 5-3 heart fit.
Line A is to ruff the diamond king, draw trumps in three rounds, knock out the spade ace and claim. Here (Layout B, trumps 4-1), though, careful defense defeats the contract. If declarer draws all of the trumps, he will have none left, so when he sees the 4-1 break, he must switch to spades. However, East holds up his ace for one round, takes the second and gives West a spade ruff. Eventually, the defenders score a club trick to defeat the contract.
In Line C, declarer discards his inevitable club loser at trick two, which works perfectly here but loses when the defenders now cash the spade ace and get a spade ruff at trick four. Then declarer will find that hearts were 3-2 all along.
However, hearts 4-1 and spades 4-2 is more likely than hearts 3-2 and spades 6-1 (Layout D).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.