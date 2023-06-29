Diane Sawyer said, "I think the one lesson I have learned is that there is no substitute for paying attention." That advice is sound -- if you'll excuse the pun -- unless the person to whom you are listening is talking drivel.
In today's five-diamond contract, you face finesses in the major suits. Which do you try, and why?
South might have taken the auction more slowly, bidding out his shape and hoping to reach three no-trump. Here, this would have worked well, but at least his actual bid didn't give the defenders any extra information.
In five diamonds, you shouldn't take the heart finesse, but you may or may not take the spade finesse, according to choice. (I am so friendly today!)
After winning the opening lead with dummy's club ace, ruff the club two in hand and draw trumps. Then either play a spade to dummy's king and take the spade finesse or cash the spade ace, play a spade to dummy's king and lead a third spade toward your jack. If the suit splits 3-3 or East has the queen, you win at least 11 tricks.
Suppose here that you cross to the spade king and finesse your jack. West wins with the queen and returns the spade 10. Win with the ace and lead your fourth spade. However, don't ruff in the dummy. Instead, discard one of dummy's hearts. West wins the trick but is endplayed. He must either lead into your heart ace-queen or play a club, which you ruff in hand while sluffing a second of dummy's hearts. Either way, you lose two spade tricks but no heart trick, your heart loser(s) being ruffed in the dummy.
