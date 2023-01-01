There are deals on which you need to go back and forth between your hand and the dummy. Sometimes it’s easy; perhaps you are crossruffing. At other times, you must open the lines of communication before going about your business.
In today’s deal, North and South bid aggressively to reach six spades. After West leads the club 10, how should South plan the play?
The South hand was on the cusp between overcalling one spade and starting with a takeout double. North’s jump to four clubs was a splinter bid, showing the values for a raise to four spades with at most one club. This was music to South’s ears, so he used Blackwood before signing off in six spades.
Declarer has an automatic heart loser, so he must plan to ruff his three club losers in the dummy. However, if he tries to use two diamond honors as hand entries, he runs the risk of an adverse ruff. It is better to clear the pathways by leading a low heart from the dummy at trick two.
Now, however the defenders maneuver, South can check that the trumps aren’t 4-0 and organize not only the club ruffs but also returning to hand to draw the remaining adverse trumps. (If the trumps are 4-0, declarer will have to hope that the defender with four spades has at least two diamonds.)
As the splinter bid had excited South into using Blackwood, perhaps West should have led his singleton trump at trick one. Here, that lead — or either red suit — would have been lethal to the contract.
