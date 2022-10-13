In many deals, either the declarer does the right thing and makes his contract, or he doesn't and he doesn't! But there are some deals that give both sides a chance for good -- and bad -- play. Today's is one of these. It was played at three tables in a good-quality pair event.
Every East overtook partner's spade-queen lead and led back their second spade.
At the first table, South ducked again. West overtook with the spade 10 and returned the spade eight, his middle remaining spade as a suit-preference signal for diamonds, the middle-ranking of the other three suits. Oblivious, East discarded a low club. Needing East to hold the diamond king, declarer played a club to dummy's 10 and then led a low diamond. East went in with the king, and a moment later declarer claimed his contract.
At the second table, South also ducked his spade ace at trick two. However, when West overtook and returned the spade eight, East got the suit-preference message. He made a spectacular play, discarding the diamond king. Now South could do no better than take his eight top tricks.
At the third table, South correctly won trick two with the spade ace. He crossed to dummy with a club and led a low diamond, but East smoothly played the nine. Declarer won with his queen and led a low diamond.
If West had played the 10, declarer would have known to duck in the dummy, but West did well, putting up the jack. Now South had a guess. Playing East for three diamonds, he won with dummy's ace and led a third round. West cashed out for down one.
