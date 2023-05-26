One of my regrets is that I never met P.G. Wodehouse (pronounced “Woodhouse”). You will either absolutely love his style or quickly put the book down and move on. I wish I could have discussed two types of techniques and tricks with him.
Occasionally he would bring bridge into his delightful stories. My favorite Wodehouse character is Psmith (the ‘p’ is silent, as in pscallop). In “Psmith in the City,” Psmith watches his boss, Mr. Bickersdyke, playing bridge, and Psmith totally discombobulates the man.
