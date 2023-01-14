W. Somerset Maugham wrote, “I have not been afraid of excess: Excess on occasion is exhilarating. It prevents moderation from acquiring the deadening effect of a habit.”
In bridge, though, if you bid to excess, you must hope that the opposing cards lie in a kindly fashion. Otherwise, you or your partner will find the string of minus scores hard to take.
Today’s deal is a good example. How would you try to make seven hearts? Yes, sorry, seven hearts. West leads the diamond four: queen, king, ace.
Obviously, North’s bid of seven hearts was dubious. He knew that the maximum combined count was 34, not enough for seven with two balanced hands. Still, if North had bid only six, there wouldn’t have been a story.
To collect 13 tricks, the spade finesse must be working. Then by means of a dummy reversal, these 13 tricks might be available: the spade ace-queen, two spade ruffs in hand, four hearts, the diamond ace and four clubs.
After winning trick one with the diamond ace, draw two rounds of trumps using honors in hand, lead a spade to dummy’s queen, cash the spade ace and ruff a spade in hand. Play a club to dummy’s 10, ruff the last spade and return to dummy with a club to the ace. Draw East’s two remaining trumps, discarding your diamond losers, and run the clubs.
The only snag with this result is that North will continue to overbid. Next time, you might not be so lucky.
