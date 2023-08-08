Today’s contract was a modest one no-trump, reached by South’s opening bid in the fourth position. The weak no-trump, showing 12-14 points, enjoys some popularity around the world, especially in the countries of the British Commonwealth. The fear that it will cost a large penalty if doubled and the responder has a flat nothing is greatly exaggerated. In addition, it occurs 25% more often than a 15-17 no-trump, and it is difficult to compete against. (You must bid constructively, not obstructively, because you could have the values for game.) My wife and I love the weak no-trump and are well ahead from using it.
West decided not to lead away from his black-suit holdings. Instead, he selected the heart seven: five, jack, ace. Declarer returned the heart nine, which East ducked, then the heart four. East would have done best to switch to a black suit, but he had been reading a learned article about surrounding plays, so he led the diamond jack.
