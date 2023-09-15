bridge 9-16
Buy Now

Suppose your side has bid two or three suits and the opening lead is in an unbid suit. That isn't surprising; you might not be able to draw any contract-constructing conclusions. However, if the lead is in one of your suits, especially one that has been bid twice, probably you can conclude that it is a singleton.

North's four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood. South showed two key cards (either two aces or one ace and the heart king) and the heart queen.

0
0
0
0
0