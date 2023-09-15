Suppose your side has bid two or three suits and the opening lead is in an unbid suit. That isn't surprising; you might not be able to draw any contract-constructing conclusions. However, if the lead is in one of your suits, especially one that has been bid twice, probably you can conclude that it is a singleton.
North's four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood. South showed two key cards (either two aces or one ace and the heart king) and the heart queen.
Declarer won the spade lead, perforce, in hand. In his hurry to extract the trumps, South led the heart king. East won with the ace and returned a spade. Declarer ruffed with the heart jack and cashed the heart queen, but East's discard meant that West had a trump trick to come: down one.
South hadn't stopped to consider the spade lead. Probably it was a singleton, and if so, East was sure to hold the heart ace. There's no point in leading a singleton against a small slam when you know your partner cannot have an ace. Therefore, South should have taken a slight precaution. He should have led a diamond to dummy's ace at trick two and played a trump from the dummy. Here, East's ace collects only low cards. South can afford to ruff the spade return high. If East could play a low heart instead of the ace, South would win the trick with the king and, assuming West followed suit, could safely continue with a second trump honor. West could not get a trump promotion.
