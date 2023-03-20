Today’s deal was played many years ago in a team match between experts — and both declarers went down. Why not cover the East-West hands and decide on your line in three no-trump? West leads a fourth-highest heart two, dummy’s queen winning the trick.
Both declarers saw an easy nine tricks by way of one spade, two hearts and six diamonds. Without pausing for breath, they won the first trick and immediately led back the heart king. However, they had overlooked a minor problem: Where was the hand entry to cash the jack of hearts? Both pairs of defenders played perfectly at this point. West won with the heart ace and switched to the club five. East won with the king and returned a club. West won with the ace and exited with a diamond, leaving declarer in the dummy. South drew three rounds of diamonds before leading a spade to the queen, but luck was out to lunch. West won with the king and returned a spade. The finesse of dummy’s 10 lost as well, and the contract was down one.
