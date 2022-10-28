There are some plants and flowers that survive despite our best efforts to kill them. Others, though, fold up almost immediately unless they are treated with tender, green-fingered care.
Bridge partners are like that. Some will find the best defensive plays despite our attempts to mislead them. Others, though, must be guided around the poison ivy. East's play on today's deal might be determined by whether West is in the first species or the second.
After two clubs strong and two diamonds weak, the bidding was natural.
As soon as he saw two spades in the dummy, East knew that his partner was void. So, if West had led from king-fifth of clubs, there were four defensive tricks available: two clubs and two spade ruffs.
The careful defender, who likes to treat his partner kindly, plays the club queen at trick one. When it wins, he switches to a spade. West ruffs and returns a club to East's ace. This allows the lethal second spade ruff to be administered.
An East who is playing with an expert, though, can afford to win trick one with the club ace -- as long as he returns the spade two at trick two (not the normal top-of-trash nine). West will read this lowest card as a suit-preference signal for clubs. Knowing East doesn't have the club king, West will read it as showing the queen (or an unlikely singleton). He will lead another low club (not cash the king) to get the second ruff.
Treat your partner kindly.
