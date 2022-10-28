bridge 10-31
Buy Now

There are some plants and flowers that survive despite our best efforts to kill them. Others, though, fold up almost immediately unless they are treated with tender, green-fingered care.

Bridge partners are like that. Some will find the best defensive plays despite our attempts to mislead them. Others, though, must be guided around the poison ivy. East's play on today's deal might be determined by whether West is in the first species or the second.

0
0
0
0
0