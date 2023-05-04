Once, when Gary Player was practicing bunker shots and getting every one within a couple of feet of the hole, a spectator observed, “Gee, are you ever lucky!” Gary looked up and replied, “Yes, and the more I practice, the luckier I get.”
When declaring in a bridge contract, we should try to make it without requiring any luck, especially not needing a successful finesse.
In today’s deal, when the spades fail to break 2-2, it looks as though declarer needs the club finesse to make six spades. However, as you can see, it is losing. So South goes down one, right?
Wrong! What can declarer do?
After West’s weak two-bid, South’s balancing double and North’s cautious three clubs, South rebid three spades. As this showed a very strong hand, North cue-bid four hearts to signify a good raise to four spades. South needed no further encouragement.
South saw that there was a second possibility to make his slam. The club finesse could wait. After winning the first trick with dummy’s heart ace, declarer made a farsighted play: He ruffed dummy’s heart two in his hand. Then he drew two rounds of trumps, getting the bad news. South continued with a diamond to dummy’s queen and ruffed the last heart in his hand. Next, he cashed the club ace and diamond ace-king. With his preparations complete, South exited with a trump to East’s jack.
East had to lead a club into dummy’s king-jack tenace. In contrast, if East had had a diamond left, declarer would have ruffed and, as his last resort, tried the club finesse.
