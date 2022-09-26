Fran Lebowitz quipped, "Remember that as a teenager you are at the last stage of your life when you will be happy to hear that the phone is for you."
South tried to run rings around the defenders on this deal by being clever with his diamond spots.
South was in four spades after using New Minor Forcing to learn that his partner had three-card spade support.
West led his singleton diamond seven: three, king, two. East cashed the diamond ace: nine, club three, diamond four. Next, East played the diamond six: 10, heart five, diamond jack. What should West have done now?
When delivering the ruff, East led the six, his lower-remaining diamond, a suit-preference signal, asking for a club return. However, note that declarer had been clever with his diamond spots. West hadn't seen the diamond five and eight. He didn't know whether East's diamond six was high or low. Should West have shifted to a spade or a club?
From the diagram, you can see that a club is right -- but how does West know that?
The answer lies in East's plays to the first two tricks. He should anticipate that West might have trouble deciphering the diamond six. So, if he wants a heart switch, he wins the first trick with the diamond ace, not the king. As he won trick one with the king, then played the ace, East is requesting a club return.
