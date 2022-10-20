Mark Twain said, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”
Putting that into a bridge context, is it true that if we bid accurately, we don’t have to remember anything else? Of course not! When playing a bridge deal, it is important to remember the past — the bidding — when planning for the future — the making or breaking of the contract.
In today’s deal, South is in four spades. West leads the heart king. Which 10 tricks should South have his eyes on?
South’s opening bid was a classic weak two: a good six-card suit and some 6-10 high-card points. Despite having such a strong hand, North knew that a slam was unlikely.
When the dummy came down, South saw 10 tricks: six spades, one heart, one diamond and two clubs. Without further ado, he said, “Ace, please.” However, his jaw dropped onto the table when East produced a trump. Suddenly, 10 tricks had shrunk to nine.
South, as always at trick one, should have taken a moment to wonder what might go wrong. If he had recalled the auction, he would have realized that a 7-0 heart split was a danger, especially given the prevailing vulnerability. The heart two should have been played from the dummy at trick one, not the ace. As it doesn’t help West to switch, he continues with top hearts. South ruffs the third, draws trumps and finally cashes the heart ace in safety.
If there are no trumps left, a winner at trick one will still be a winner at trick 13.
