10-21
Buy Now

Mark Twain said, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

Putting that into a bridge context, is it true that if we bid accurately, we don’t have to remember anything else? Of course not! When playing a bridge deal, it is important to remember the past — the bidding — when planning for the future — the making or breaking of the contract.

0
0
0
0
0