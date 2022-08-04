8-5 bridge
Elsa Maxwell, who was known for her parties for royalty and high society figures, once said, “Enemies to me are the sauce piquante to my dish of life.” She would have been an avid bridge player, particularly enjoying the deals on which it was imperative to keep one particular enemy — opponent — off the lead.

On today’s deal, South was in three no-trump. West led the heart five, and East put up the king. How should declarer have continued?

