In “The Faerie Queen,” Edmund Spenser wrote, “So double was his pains, so double be his praise.”
That’s only fair, and it can apply in a bridge deal — like today’s. How should South plan the play in three no-trump after West leads the heart queen?
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 6:37 pm
North might have overcalled one no-trump, but he did not like his heart holding. South had a close bid over his partner’s takeout double. He was a little strong for one no-trump and a little weak for two no-trump. However, he knew that his hand was not worth its face value, in particular because of the unsupported red-suit honors. When North invited game, though, South happily moved higher.
South had six top tricks: two spades, two hearts, one diamond and one club. From the bidding, it was likely that West held the spade queen and club king-queen. However, were the spades or the clubs breaking 3-3? Declarer found a line that allowed him to test both suits.
After winning the first trick in hand with his heart king, South led a club: queen, ace. Dummy’s club jack was won with West’s king, and back came a low heart to dummy’s ace.
The club 10 was cashed, but West discarded a heart. Now came a spade to the ace and the spade jack: queen, king. When declarer played a spade to his 10, both opponents followed. So a diamond to the ace allowed South to cash dummy’s spade six for his ninth trick.
The more chances you have to make your contract, the better.
