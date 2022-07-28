bridge 7-29
An excellent book was published earlier this year, “Seven Games — a Human History” by Oliver Roeder (W.W. Norton & Co.). Roeder looks at how computers have influenced five board games (backgammon, checkers, chess, go and Scrabble) and two cards games (bridge and poker).

Computer programs can defeat humans in all of the board games, though checkers should end in a draw. There is no hidden information except in Scrabble, and then the computer knows all of the legal words. Go (a two-player Japanese game) was thought to be so difficult that computers would not match humans, but the world’s top go player has lost a match to a computer.

