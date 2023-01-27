The meerschaum pipe was filling the air with fragrant smoke. Holmes looked up as I entered. “Show me the bridge problem,” he said.
“But Holmes, how could you possibly know I have spent the afternoon playing bridge?”
“I can see from the mud on your shoes that you came here via the park. The only time you walk here by that route is after playing bridge at your club.”
Of course. I passed Holmes a sheet of paper showing only the North-South hands from the deal in the diagram. “I was in seven spades, North having shown two aces and the trump king-queen with no side-suit king in response to my 14-30 Baker Street Key Card Blackwood. West led the diamond queen. As you can see, it’s The Case of the Missing Queen, but I failed to find her. Given that West has two trumps, how should I have planned the play, Holmes?”
“I win with the diamond ace, immediately ruff a diamond high in hand, lead a trump to dummy’s queen, ruff another diamond, play a trump to dummy and ruff the last diamond.”
“West discards a low club, Holmes.”
“Excellent! Now I play three rounds of hearts, ruffing the last in the dummy.”
“West discards another club.”
“The final piece of the jigsaw, Watson. East started with one spade, six hearts and five diamonds. Therefore, he has only one club. I play a club to the king and, if the queen hasn’t dropped, I run the club jack with assurance.”
“Brilliant, Holmes.”
“Elementary, my dear Watson.”
