10-1 bridge
If you list the 100 greatest-ever bridge players, few will be women. You may draw your own conclusions for the reasons or read books on the subject.

The person who had collected the most World Bridge Federation masterpoints for women was Dorothy Hayden-Truscott, who lived in New York City and died in 2006. She won four world championships as a player and one as a nonplaying captain. She is also one of only two women to have represented the United States in the Bermuda Bowl. (Helen Sobel was the other.)

