Arthur C. Clarke, who was a famous science fiction writer, said, “The best measure of a man’s honesty isn’t his income tax return. It’s the zero adjust on his bathroom scale.”
Sometimes you will wonder about the honesty of an opponent. How strong is the odor of rodent wafting across the table? Occasionally, he is trying to mislead you with a psychic bid or a false-card, but most of the time you should take his bids and plays at face value.
In today’s deal, after North agreed spades, four control-bids and a jump to slam followed.
West led the heart king (king from ace-king at the five-level and higher, asking for a count signal from partner) and continued with the ace. Declarer ruffed and cashed two top spades, happy to see the 3-2 break. He had 11 top tricks: five spades, two diamonds and four clubs. The hunt was on for the 12th winner. One possibility was to hope for luck in diamonds, taking the finesse after cashing dummy’s ace. Here, that wouldn’t have worked.
South spotted something superior. He played a diamond to dummy’s king, ruffed a heart in hand, led a diamond to dummy’s ace and ruffed dummy’s last heart. Now a club to the king was followed by the spade jack, declarer’s sixth trump trick, on which South discarded his diamond loser. Three more club tricks brought the total to 12.
West should have believed South’s four-heart control-bid. If West had shifted to any other suit at trick two, South would have finished down one, lacking the entries for the dummy reversal.
