bridge 11-7
Buy Now

Arthur C. Clarke, who was a famous science fiction writer, said, “The best measure of a man’s honesty isn’t his income tax return. It’s the zero adjust on his bathroom scale.”

Sometimes you will wonder about the honesty of an opponent. How strong is the odor of rodent wafting across the table? Occasionally, he is trying to mislead you with a psychic bid or a false-card, but most of the time you should take his bids and plays at face value.

0
0
0
0
0