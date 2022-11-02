bridge 11-3
What do we learn from experience? David Wolf, who has been to outer space four times, says that idealism precedes experience and cynicism follows it. Is he really cynical about space travel?

Less sardonically, it has been suggested that the trouble with experience as a guide is that the final exam often comes first and the lesson afterwards. Also, experience teaches us to recognize a mistake when we’ve made it again.

