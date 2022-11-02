What do we learn from experience? David Wolf, who has been to outer space four times, says that idealism precedes experience and cynicism follows it. Is he really cynical about space travel?
Less sardonically, it has been suggested that the trouble with experience as a guide is that the final exam often comes first and the lesson afterwards. Also, experience teaches us to recognize a mistake when we’ve made it again.
Experience is helpful at the bridge table, but often you can find the best play by thinking logically — as in today’s deal.
South’s sequence, a strong, forcing and artificial two clubs followed by a jump to three no-trump, showed a balanced 25-27 points.
West led the spade queen, which South ducked. However, when West continued with the spade 10 and East discarded a low diamond, South won with his king.
South has only eight top tricks. Where should he go for the ninth?
Obviously, it must come from the clubs. However, after cashing the club ace and receiving only low cards, should declarer go into the dummy and take the finesse, or should he continue with the king and jack?
Maybe intuition or experience gives you the answer, but you can analyze the situation. Taking the finesse wins whenever East has the queen. Playing clubs from the top wins whenever the suit is breaking 3-3 or an opponent holds either 10-doubleton or queen-doubleton. Clearly, this produces more combinations and makes it the better play.
When the club queen drops on the second round, declarer claims nine tricks.
