Nina Bawden was an English novelist who is one of very few who have both served as a Booker judge and made a Booker shortlist as an author. She said, "A writer's work may be a coded autobiography, but only a very close friend could decipher it."
Making a somewhat obscure segue, an important aspect of World War II was decoding secret messages. Being able to intercept and decipher the German Enigma Machine transmissions was pivotal to Allied success.
It is similar at the bridge table. Signals from one defender to the other are being intercepted by the declarer. Although he may make use of the information, more often than not these signals -- if sent and interpreted correctly -- are vital in the shooting down of a contract.
In today's deal, how should the defenders defeat four hearts after West leads a low spade?
South might have rebid three no-trump, a contract bound to succeed.
West led the spade five: two, ace, four. East cashed the spade king: eight, three, seven. East switched to the club nine. Declarer won, drew trumps and claimed, conceding a diamond.
"Why didn't you switch to a diamond?" asked West.
"Because you asked me to switch to a club," replied East.
"By playing the spade three at trick two. When I showed you I had a doubleton spade by playing the ace before the king, you must give me a suit-preference signal to tell me where your entry lies. You dropped your lowest spade, so I switched to a club. You should have played your spade jack under my king. Then I would have led a diamond."
