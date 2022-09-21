There is one instinct that is almost subconscious among defenders. If they see a chance to give their partner a ruff, they go ahead and do so. Rarely do they stop for a moment to consider how the play will develop after the ruff.
In today's deal, for example, South is in four hearts. West leads the spade five, and East wins with the ace. What should East do next?
Two no-trump is the best opening bid with that South hand. It is too strong for one heart but not strong enough for two clubs. After that, Stayman uncovers the heart fit.
East, knowing his partner had led a singleton, returned the spade two at trick two -- a suit-preference signal for clubs. West ruffed and switched to a club. Declarer won in the dummy and played a trump. East put up his ace and led another spade, but declarer ruffed high, drew East's last heart and claimed.
East was unrealistic in expecting West to be able to overruff South on the third round of spades. South had to have all of the missing 21 points as East could see the four jacks.
East should have considered his target. Four tricks were needed, not three. East must organize a club ruff before giving West his spade ruff. At trick two, East should shift to the club seven. Declarer will win in the dummy and play a heart, but East wins that with the ace and leads the spade two. West ruffs and, reading East's card as a suit-preference signal, returns a club. East's ruff defeats the contract.
To slow down your play, consider sitting on your hand!
