The Senior Life Master was ready to start another class. He paused while a particularly pretty student arrived a few moments late. After she had sat down, he began:
One of my favorite words is “oxymoron.” As I’m sure you know, an oxymoron is a figure of speech in which contradictory words are combined. For example, philanthropic miser or active corpse. At other times, we say things that when taken literally are impossible. For example, people who sail under their own steam. Or who, in trying circumstances, smile while gritting their teeth.
On this first deal, you must grit your teeth when playing the cards. If your line works, then you may ungrit them and smile.
You sail into three no-trump. West leads the spade queen and East encourages with the nine. How would you plan the play?
After giving them a minute or so to study the cards, the SLM continued:
You have seven top tricks: one spade, two hearts, one diamond and three clubs. Clearly, to make your contract you must win five club tricks.
In that suit, there are two lines of play. You can cash the three top honors; or you can take a first-round finesse of dummy’s 10. Which is better?
Well, playing off the three top honors wins whenever the clubs divide 3-3, which is almost a 36% chance. Taking the finesse works whenever West has J-x (8%), J-x-x (18%) or J-x-x-x (16%). This gives a total of 42%.
So you should risk a first-round finesse of dummy’s 10. When it wins, say cheese!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.