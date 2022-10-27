Frank Wedekind, who was a German playwright, said, “Any fool can have bad luck; the art consists in knowing how to exploit it.”
That applies to this deal, except that a fool would not see how he benefits from his bad luck, a losing finesse. How should South play in six spades after West leads the heart jack?
In the auction, there was a lot of guesswork, which is often the case with such distributional hands. It is rarely possible to uncover the information that you need, so you guess. In this case, North reasonably bid five clubs, despite only 6 high-card points. It would have been a different story if South had overcalled one spade instead of his actual takeout double. Then South, with no room to investigate a grand slam, bid what he thought he could make.
Obviously, South ruffs the heart ace and draws trumps in three rounds — but what next?
It looks as though declarer should cash the two top clubs. If the queen drops, he is home with an overtrick. If she doesn’t, he will need to find East with a diamond royal singleton or doubleton. However, there is a much better line. At trick five, declarer should lead the club 10 and put on dummy’s jack (unless West covers with the queen, when South must duck — no fooling).
If East wins with the queen, declarer has four club winners for his three diamond losers. If the club finesse wins, South can try the double diamond finesse, which will surely succeed given East’s opening bid. To take the second diamond finesse, declarer overtakes the club king with dummy’s ace.
