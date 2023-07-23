As I have mentioned before, most pairs are weak at slam bidding.
Having said that, there is still some luck involved. Look at today’s North-South hands. How would you bid them after South opens one no-trump? What is that North hand worth?
As I have mentioned before, most pairs are weak at slam bidding.
Having said that, there is still some luck involved. Look at today’s North-South hands. How would you bid them after South opens one no-trump? What is that North hand worth?
If you said, “Eight points,” keep reading! Edgar Kaplan’s 4Cs evaluation method rates it at 13. That’s more like it! Two aces and the long suit opposite fit are good.
I like two ways of bidding the North hand. The first is Smolen: Respond two clubs. Then, as here, if partner rebids two diamonds, you jump to three spades to show 4=5 or 4=6 in the majors. Now South will support hearts. However, rather than bid four hearts, South should control-bid four clubs, saying that he has three hearts and really likes his hand. North could then bid four diamonds to express some slam interest without going above game, and South will use Roman Key Card Blackwood.
The alternative is to sell the spades up the river, transfer with two diamonds and then jump to four diamonds as a splinter bid: at least six hearts and a singleton (or void) in diamonds. Again, South can use Roman Key Card Blackwood and sign off in six hearts when he learns that the heart queen is missing.
No one online bid six. Only two out of 16 declarers took all 13 tricks. One was aided by the spade-queen lead. He later finessed the spade 10. The other, benefiting from the lucky lie, ruffed two spades in the North hand, taking two spades, six hearts, one diamond, two clubs and those two ruffs.
Shape matters.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.