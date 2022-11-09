We all know the saying that variety is the spice of life -- but from whose writing is that a slight emendation?
The variety of bridge deals can trip up the unwary. Today's caught my eye because it seems to require one play technique, whereas it actually needs another. How should South plan the play in six spades after West leads a club?
South has a problem in both major suits. Probably his first reaction is to try the heart finesse. If it wins, he can take the safety-play in spades: Cash the king, cross to the ace and lead back toward the jack. If the heart finesse loses, declarer cashes dummy's spade ace and finesses his jack. Here, though, this line fails as both key honors are offside.
However, there is a better plan available. Suppose East does have three trumps including the queen. There is no need to take the finesse, because he can be endplayed.
South cashes the spade king and plays a spade to dummy's ace. If West discards, declarer leads a third trump from the board and hopes that West has the heart king. Here, when West's spade queen appears, South draws the last trump and takes the heart finesse for an overtrick. Now suppose that the spade queen stays extant. Declarer cashes his other top clubs, discarding the heart six from dummy. Then he plays on diamonds. If East refuses to ruff in, declarer exits with a trump. East will have to lead a heart into dummy's ace-queen or concede a ruff-and-sluff.
The original writer of "Variety's the very spice of life" was poet William Cowper.
