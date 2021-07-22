F. Scott Fitzgerald claimed, “No grand idea was ever born in a conference, but a lot of foolish ideas have died there.”
A bridge partnership is like a conference: You and your partner must spend time working out your bidding and — even more important —defensive card-play agreements so that you are on the same wavelength at the table.
North and South benefited from their preparations on today’s deal. Would you and your partner reach this desirable grand slam with only a combined 28 high-card points?
In the auction, South’s two spades was an artificial game-force, asking North to rebid two no-trump. Three hearts was natural. Four clubs was a control-bid, showing a good hand for play in hearts. South used Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had two aces and the heart queen.
The declarer had only 12 immediate winners. He needed to establish a long diamond trick for a spade discard. But once that trick was set up and trumps were drawn, declarer would need a dummy entry, which could only be the club ace. So, after winning the first trick with the spade ace, South continued with the heart ace, the diamond king, a diamond to dummy’s ace, a diamond ruffed high, a heart to dummy’s queen and another diamond ruffed high. South drew West’s last trump, played a club to dummy’s ace and discarded his spade two on the diamond six.
At the end, West said to his partner, “It’s a long deal that has no tricks.”
