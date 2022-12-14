John Stuart Mill said, “I have learned to seek my happiness by limiting my desires, rather than in attempting to satisfy them.” To me, that is a rather depressing, defeatist attitude. Why not fight to achieve ambitions, however extravagant?
Today’s deal doesn’t require anything quite so extreme. It just needs declarer to remember what didn’t happen in the bidding, what did happen in the play, and where he has dummy entries.
Against four hearts, West leads the diamond ace. When East signals encouragement with the 10, West continues with the diamond king and his third diamond.
Now it could easily be right for East to lead the 13th diamond. If West has, say, queen-doubleton in hearts, this defense results in a trump promotion to defeat the contract. Here, though, the play will doom them. South discards his spade loser and has an easy ride home.
So let’s suppose that East switches to the spade 10. It isn’t instantly fatal but is sufficiently revealing to a thoughtful South. As this shift marks West with the spade queen and jack, declarer has “seen” 10 points in West’s hand. Therefore, since West passed as dealer, East surely has the club queen.
Displaying excellent technique, South wins the spade switch with his ace and draws three rounds of hearts ending in the dummy. He runs the club jack, crosses to the club ace, plays a spade to the king and discards his spade loser on the club king.
Always remember what didn’t happen, both in the bidding and the play.
