bridge 8-11
Buy Now

Laurence J. Peter, who was a Canadian "hierarchiologist," said, "An economist is an expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn't happen today."

At the bridge table, though, an expert usually can anticipate what will happen tomorrow (the next few tricks). Take this deal as an example. How should South plan the play in five diamonds after West leads the spade king?

0
0
0
0
0