The Senior Life Master was ready to start another of his popular Saturday morning classes.
We all know (he began) various edicts like “eight ever, nine never” that work more often than not. Watch out, though, because a poor player will always grumble when following an adage leads to defeat. Usually, there was a good reason for adopting a different approach.
Look at the two hands on my first sheet. How should South play in four hearts after the defenders begin with three rounds of spades?
North’s two-no-trump response was the Jacoby Forcing Raise, promising at least four hearts and game-going strength. South’s four-heart rebid announced a minimum opening with no side singleton or void.
The declarer had lost two tricks and was faced with potential losers in both red suits. A winning guess in hearts or a successful finesse in diamonds would have brought home the contract, but there was a line of play that saved either a guess or a finesse. South played a heart to his ace and a heart to dummy’s nine — no “nine never” nonsense!
Here the finesse won, so the contract was safe, but suppose the finesse had lost — what would East have returned? If a spade, declarer would have ruffed in one hand and sluffed his diamond loser from the other. If a minor, South would have collected three tricks in that suit, again avoiding another loser.
Finally, note that if South follows “nine never,” cashing the heart ace and king, he will go down with the given distribution.
