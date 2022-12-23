What do a lot of us do that our late ancestors never worried about? Right — we diet. However, as Covert Bailey said, “No diet will remove all the fat from your body because the brain is entirely fat. Without a brain you might look good, but all you could do is run for public office.”
In bridge, normally we love to be plump with trumps, but there is an occasional deal — like today’s — on which, in order to make the contract, we are forced to diet down the trump surplus.
South’s first two bids showed at least six hearts. Then, in answer to Roman Key Card Blackwood, he told North that he had the heart ace-king.
When the dummy was tabled, everything looked fat-free. Declarer won trick one with dummy’s diamond king, cashed the heart queen and played a heart to his king. West’s club discard was a stab in the cholesterol belt.
A resourceful South spotted a diet plan, though. If, at trick 12, the lead was in the dummy and he was left with the A-10 of hearts, he would catch East’s J-8 in a trump coup.
This required taking two ruffs in hand to bring his trump length equal with East’s.
South played a spade to dummy’s king, cashed the ace and ruffed a spade, East discarding a diamond. Declarer led a club to dummy’s king and ruffed a spade. After returning to dummy with another club, he led out the winning spades. If East ruffed, South would overruff, draw East’s final heart and claim. If East discarded, so would South, arriving at the trump-coup ending at trick 12.
