It is amazing what has been calculated. We know when solar eclipses will occur for centuries into the future. I even have a chart for learning on which day any date from 1700 to 2499 has fallen or will fall. Of course, the internet has made everything so much easier. Imagine how much better prepared today's senior citizens would have been if they could have enjoyed such easy access to data when they were teenagers.
Today's deal is a rarity. It was declared by two robots and one human. All three went down. Against six spades, West leads the heart king. Declarer ruffs and cashes the spade ace, but East discards a heart. How should South continue?
Looking at the North-South hands, you would like to be in seven spades, needing only trumps 2-1. However, how do you find out that North has three trumps and that perfect club holding? In the given auction, three clubs was a double negative, showing some 0-3 points.
Both robots drew trumps before playing three rounds of diamonds. East happily took two diamond tricks: down one.
The human, after East discarded at trick two, played three rounds of diamonds. East, though, won and led his last diamond, which West ruffed with the spade jack: down one.
South should cash the club ace and king at tricks three and four. Then he leads a low spade from hand, voluntarily sacrificing a trick. South can draw trumps ending on the board and discard his diamond losers on the club queen and jack.
