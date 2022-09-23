This morning, while wondering what to write about, I selected the top board from a set sitting in a bookcase. I decided that we could take potluck. When I saw that all of the cards were in runs, I knew it was a teaching deal. It is quicker to preduplicate hands in which the cards are sequential. (I don’t own a dealing machine, and if I did, it would not talk to my software.)
What is the point of this deal?
A few players would upgrade the South hand to a one-no-trump opening. However, you should always try to show a five-card major. Here, also, you have a weak doubleton in hearts. North makes a game-invitational limit raise promising four or more spades, 10-12 support points and eight losers — textbook. South nudges on to game.
West leads the heart queen. How does that help South?
West continues with the heart eight, East winning with the king and shifting to the diamond six. What happens next?
South has three top red-suit losers, so he must find the club queen to make his contract. After winning the third trick, declarer should draw trumps and play a diamond himself — a discovery play. East takes that trick and returns his last diamond. Who has the club queen?
The opening lead placed the heart ace and king with East. He has also shown up with the diamond ace. Therefore, he cannot have the club queen. If he did, he would have 13 points and would have opened the bidding.
Keep track of the high-card points.
