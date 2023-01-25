My byline first appeared on this column on April 1, 1991. That makes this my 10,000th column!
Therefore, please excuse my showing you one of my favorite deals. It occurred during a Friday evening session at the Beverly Bridge Club in New York City. Afterward, a world champion came up to me and asked me how I had made six hearts. She couldn’t see it. Do you?
In the bidding, West had promised at least 5-5 in the minors, but then he led a supposedly fourth-highest diamond two. East won with his ace and shifted to a club. What would you have done from there?
West’s Unusual Two No-trump showed at least 5-5 in the minors. Using the convention with 4-6 distribution isn’t recommended, but duplicate players have a habit of ignoring the textbook in competitive situations. I believed partner must have a decent hand to bid three spades. I bid what I thought — hoped — I could make.
I was confident that if West had had a spade void, he would have led his highest diamond spot as a suit-preference signal. However, West might well be void in hearts. So, I won with the club ace, crossed to the board with a spade and called for the heart nine.
Holding the 10 and the eight, East saw no harm in covering the nine with the 10, but he soon learned the error of his way. I won with my ace, crossed back to dummy with another spade, finessed the heart seven, drew trumps and claimed. My club losers went on dummy’s spade winners. If East had withheld the heart 10, I would have put up an honor, of course, and gone down.
