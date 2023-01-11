Englishman Terence Reese was controversial, which somewhat clouded the fact that for over 40 years he was one of the world's best bridge players and writers. In his articles, Reese used a succinct style with a dry sense of humor. However, for a strong player his books were -- and still are -- an excellent source of instruction and entertainment.
His "Bridge for Ambitious Players" is a collection of short essays. The first 51 deals cover declarer play, defense and bidding. The last 14 deals are famous in one way or another.
Reese uses each deal to highlight a particular technical aspect of the game. On today's, he adopted a policy I have always followed, which he attributes to the late S.J. Simon, an English expert who died in 1949 at the young age of 44. When you are the dummy, put down the suit led last. (Did you know that by law you are supposed to table the dummy in the sequence spades, hearts, diamonds, clubs?)
Reese says that he and his partner "reached six spades with a speed that in these days would attract the attention of the traffic police."
Reese tabled the hearts last, but South immediately called for the queen. East won with the king and returned the heart jack. Now it was impossible to establish and cash the fifth club for a diamond discard.
The right play is the heart four at trick one. Then the entries exist to make use of the fifth club. The killing lead is the heart 10.
In conclusion, Reese chides himself for failing to correct to six no-trump, which he feels he would have made "one way or another." What do you think?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.