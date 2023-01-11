bridge 1-12
Englishman Terence Reese was controversial, which somewhat clouded the fact that for over 40 years he was one of the world's best bridge players and writers. In his articles, Reese used a succinct style with a dry sense of humor. However, for a strong player his books were -- and still are -- an excellent source of instruction and entertainment.

His "Bridge for Ambitious Players" is a collection of short essays. The first 51 deals cover declarer play, defense and bidding. The last 14 deals are famous in one way or another.

