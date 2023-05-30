The robot believes that this is the best of all possible worlds. The scientist fears it is. (This is a variation on the old joke about the optimist and the pessimist.)
When playing bridge, as a rule your analysis should be like the robot’s: cold and logical, relentlessly working toward finding the right bid or play, but occasionally you must be flexible in your thinking. You must be as imaginative as the scientist, refusing to follow the textbook’s rigid rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.