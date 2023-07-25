bridge 7-26
In the final analysis, either your cerebral pathways produce the right thoughts, or they don’t. In the auction, consider each possible action as you ascend the bidding ladder, starting with pass and, if legal, double or redouble. In the card play, if you are following suit, consider all the cards you have available. If you are on lead, evaluate as many possibilities as you can.

In the auction, South’s jump to four spades was a superaccept, showing four spades, a maximum and a doubleton somewhere.

