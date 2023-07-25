In the final analysis, either your cerebral pathways produce the right thoughts, or they don’t. In the auction, consider each possible action as you ascend the bidding ladder, starting with pass and, if legal, double or redouble. In the card play, if you are following suit, consider all the cards you have available. If you are on lead, evaluate as many possibilities as you can.
In the auction, South’s jump to four spades was a superaccept, showing four spades, a maximum and a doubleton somewhere.
How did South proceed after West led the heart three?
Declarer saw a potential loser in each suit. He was faced with various finesses. He needed at least one to work, but which to take when?
South captured East’s heart king with the ace and, not wishing to open up another suit, exited with his last heart. When the defenders, equally cagey, played a third round, declarer ruffed, cashed his spade ace and played another spade. West, not wishing to help South, stepped in with his king and exited with his remaining trump. East discarded two hearts. What did declarer do now?
He had two winning lines: a diamond to the queen, or run the diamond jack. If the finesse had lost, South would have needed diamonds 3-3 or the club finesse working. However, when the finesse (surprisingly) won, South established a club trick on which to discard dummy’s diamond loser.
There were other ways home, but one declarer, after winning trick seven with his diamond queen, cashed the diamond ace and played another diamond. Now he lost one trick in each suit.
